Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam announces public holiday for first two days of Eid al-Fitr

Lebanon News
26-03-2025 | 09:20
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam announces public holiday for first two days of Eid al-Fitr
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam announces public holiday for first two days of Eid al-Fitr

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam issued Administrative Memorandum No. 12/2025, declaring the closure of public administrations, institutions, and municipalities for the first two days of Eid al-Fitr.

The holiday will be observed based on the announcement of Dar al-Fatwa regarding the first day of Shawwal, marking the beginning of Eid, and the declaration of the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council. 

