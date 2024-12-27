MP Cesar Abi Khalil tells LBCI: Lebanon must respect constitution for presidential election

Lebanon News
2024-12-27 | 05:03
High views
MP Cesar Abi Khalil tells LBCI: Lebanon must respect constitution for presidential election
2min
MP Cesar Abi Khalil tells LBCI: Lebanon must respect constitution for presidential election

MP Cesar Abi Khalil highlighted ongoing efforts to achieve a consensus on electing a new president for Lebanon, stressing that the time is not right to violate the constitution. 

In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Abi Khalil stated that various political blocs are working together to find a candidate to unite the majority and steer the country toward recovery.

Abi Khalil reiterated the importance of respecting the constitution and called for the cooperation of all Lebanese in rebuilding the nation. He emphasized the potential for consensus before the upcoming presidential election session.

Addressing the issue of Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea’s representation, Abi Khalil acknowledged its broad and balanced nature. Still, he noted that there are national obstacles in his path that need to be addressed. 

He stressed that their proposal focuses on state control over weapons without resorting to civil war.

On the topic of amnesty, Abi Khalil expressed support for trials, stating that while amnesty removes punishment, it does not erase the crime. He called for the judiciary to expedite trials and ensure that every individual receives their rightful due.

In response to recent Syria developments, Abi Khalil said that what happened in Syria is a matter for the Syrians as long as it does not interfere with Lebanese affairs. 

He further emphasized Syria’s freedom to choose its governance system.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Cesar Abi Khalil

President

Constitution

Amnesty

Syria

