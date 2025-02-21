European Commissioner Dubravka Šuica visits Lebanon, emphasizes support for President Aoun and new government

European Commissioner for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Šuica, visited Baabda Palace to express the European Commission and the European Union's support for President Joseph Aoun and Lebanon's newly formed government.



During her visit, Šuica announced that the European Commission had allocated a €1 billion aid package to assist Lebanon, with plans for an additional €500 million in funding.



Šuica highlighted that this additional aid is contingent upon the implementation of critical reforms, particularly in the banking sector, and the establishment of an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).