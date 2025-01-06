Saudi Ambassador and U.S. envoy continue efforts in Beirut amid ongoing political deadlock, LBCI reports

Saudi Ambassador and U.S. envoy continue efforts in Beirut amid ongoing political deadlock, LBCI reports

LBCI reported on Monday that the Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Waleed Bukhari, is intensifying his political consultations as part of ongoing efforts to address Lebanon's political crisis.

Bukhari's meetings coincide with the visit of U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein, who is expected to hold discussions in Beirut on Monday as part of broader international efforts to mediate and resolve pressing issues in the country.

