News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese army resumes deployment in western sector following Naqoura entry: LBCI reports
Lebanon News
2025-01-07 | 04:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese army resumes deployment in western sector following Naqoura entry: LBCI reports
Sources told LBCI that the Lebanese army will resume its deployment on Tuesday at several of its previous positions in the western sector, following its entry into Naqoura, south Lebanon, on Monday.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese Army
Naqoura
Next
MP Elias Jarade tells LBCI: No objection to Joseph Aoun, but supports Ziyad Baroud for first round
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:53
Trump Jr. arrives in Greenland after his father reiterates interest in the island
World News
08:53
Trump Jr. arrives in Greenland after his father reiterates interest in the island
0
World News
08:49
'History will judge' Jean-Marie Le Pen's role in France: Presidency
World News
08:49
'History will judge' Jean-Marie Le Pen's role in France: Presidency
0
Lebanon News
08:38
US Embassy in Lebanon: Mechanism observes LAF 5th Brigade operations in Naqoura
Lebanon News
08:38
US Embassy in Lebanon: Mechanism observes LAF 5th Brigade operations in Naqoura
0
Lebanon News
08:04
MP Hankash: Kataeb Party is committed to agreeing on a candidate capable of meeting demands of this critical juncture
Lebanon News
08:04
MP Hankash: Kataeb Party is committed to agreeing on a candidate capable of meeting demands of this critical juncture
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:38
US Embassy in Lebanon: Mechanism observes LAF 5th Brigade operations in Naqoura
Lebanon News
08:38
US Embassy in Lebanon: Mechanism observes LAF 5th Brigade operations in Naqoura
0
Lebanon News
08:04
MP Hankash: Kataeb Party is committed to agreeing on a candidate capable of meeting demands of this critical juncture
Lebanon News
08:04
MP Hankash: Kataeb Party is committed to agreeing on a candidate capable of meeting demands of this critical juncture
0
Lebanon News
07:17
LBCI documents widespread destruction in Naqoura, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
07:17
LBCI documents widespread destruction in Naqoura, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
06:29
Lebanese Forces ready to consider Joseph Aoun’s candidacy if 'resistance axis' changes stance: Geagea says
Lebanon News
06:29
Lebanese Forces ready to consider Joseph Aoun’s candidacy if 'resistance axis' changes stance: Geagea says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-12-08
UN envoy voices 'cautious hope' for Syria at its 'watershed moment'
Middle East News
2024-12-08
UN envoy voices 'cautious hope' for Syria at its 'watershed moment'
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Gebran Bassil tells Reuters: Hezbollah should focus on Lebanon's internal issues, not the wider region
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Gebran Bassil tells Reuters: Hezbollah should focus on Lebanon's internal issues, not the wider region
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Lebanon's 39th emergency report update: 12,323 Israeli attacks since start of war
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Lebanon's 39th emergency report update: 12,323 Israeli attacks since start of war
0
Middle East News
2024-11-02
Israel army says intercepted three drones over Red Sea
Middle East News
2024-11-02
Israel army says intercepted three drones over Red Sea
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Lebanon’s presidential election: Two diverging approaches emerge
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Lebanon’s presidential election: Two diverging approaches emerge
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Army Commander Joseph Aoun’s path to Lebanon presidency hinges on FPM, Amal, Hezbollah votes
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Army Commander Joseph Aoun’s path to Lebanon presidency hinges on FPM, Amal, Hezbollah votes
3
Lebanon News
10:28
Lebanon's Army Commander Joseph Aoun discusses ceasefire implementation with US envoy Amos Hochstein
Lebanon News
10:28
Lebanon's Army Commander Joseph Aoun discusses ceasefire implementation with US envoy Amos Hochstein
4
Lebanon News
14:17
Amos Hochstein tells PM Mikati: We still have 20 days to work on Israeli army's withdrawal
Lebanon News
14:17
Amos Hochstein tells PM Mikati: We still have 20 days to work on Israeli army's withdrawal
5
Lebanon News
00:23
US shifts some military aid to Lebanon from Egypt, document says: Reuters
Lebanon News
00:23
US shifts some military aid to Lebanon from Egypt, document says: Reuters
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Diplomatic efforts intensify as Lebanon awaits presidential election outcome
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Diplomatic efforts intensify as Lebanon awaits presidential election outcome
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel's decision on Lebanon withdrawal remains uncertain as US deadline nears
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel's decision on Lebanon withdrawal remains uncertain as US deadline nears
8
Lebanon News
11:36
Lebanese Army begins deployment in Naqoura, South Lebanon, alongside UNIFIL and Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
11:36
Lebanese Army begins deployment in Naqoura, South Lebanon, alongside UNIFIL and Israeli withdrawal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More