MP Elias Hankash tells LBCI: International support for General Joseph Aoun reflects trust

MP Elias Hankash stated that the international support for the Lebanese Army is due to the trust in the Army Commander General Joseph Aoun.



In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Hankash said, "We are working to gather as many blocs as possible to support this figure."



He added, "We are in urgent need of restoring international trust in Lebanon to rebuild and equip the Army. The choices of individuals that instill confidence abroad are necessary."



He emphasized that there is a historic opportunity to choose the "right" president and to hold a conference of honesty and reconciliation among the Lebanese to rebuild the country.



He noted, "The big bet is for Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to be convinced of Aoun or another candidate, and there is a certain parliamentary formula for Aoun's election."



Hankash mentioned meeting with Speaker Berri a few weeks ago, where Berri's primary concern was reconstruction.



He said, "The qualifications today fit Army Commander Aoun, and we cannot act according to the constitution in certain cases and only when convenient."



He added, "The discussion is open, and we have explored all scenarios. The clear position is that the Lebanese Forces are hesitant to announce their support for Aoun or another candidate, but coordination is ongoing among opposition groups to reach a unified stance."



Hankash continued, "I believe the return of Prince Yazid bin Muhammad will facilitate tomorrow's election."