Sleiman Frangieh withdraws presidential bid, backs Joseph Aoun

Sleiman Frangieh, the leader of the Marada Movement, announced on Wednesday the withdrawal of his candidacy for the Lebanese presidency.



In a statement, Frangieh emphasized that his candidacy was never an obstacle to the election process.



He expressed gratitude to those who supported him but declared his backing for Army Commander General Joseph Aoun.



Frangieh praised Aoun's qualifications, noting that he embodies the characteristics needed to uphold the presidency's stature.



Frangieh also wished parliament success in the election and urged unity, awareness, and responsibility as Lebanon navigates this critical stage.