A heated altercation erupted inside Lebanon's parliament during a highly anticipated presidential election session, marked by sharp exchanges and the use of offensive language.



The confrontation occurred between MP Paula Yacoubian and MP Salim Aoun, escalating tensions among lawmakers as emotions flared.



The incident highlights the deepening divisions within Lebanon's political establishment, particularly as the country struggles to resolve its ongoing presidential vacancy.

اشكال حادّ وعبارات نابية داخل المجلس النيابي pic.twitter.com/lAYwaHYj3K — LBCI Lebanon News (@LBCI_NEWS) January 9, 2025