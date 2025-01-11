President Joseph Aoun affirmed: "I did not come to engage in politics; I came to build a state. A state can only stand on justice and equality among all its components, united by a single identity. This is a pledge to every Lebanese, regardless of their position or sect."



President Aoun emphasized on Saturday, "We have a great opportunity—either we seize it or lose it. To benefit from it, we must work hand in hand."



He expressed hope that "a government will be formed as quickly as possible to set things on the right track and begin rebuilding bridges of trust with the ready and willing international community."



Aoun highlighted Lebanon's strengths, stating: "Our capabilities, resources, and talented workforce are a sustainable fortune, more valuable than natural resources. What we need is genuine goodwill for Lebanon's benefit, not personal agendas."



He pointed out, "We must seek external assistance without using it to overpower one another domestically. No sect or individual is superior to another."



Aoun underscored unity, saying: "We are all Lebanese, sharing the same identity, anthem, and flag. While the right to differ is sacred, the right to discord is not."