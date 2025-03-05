News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MP Ali Hassan Khalil calls for unified government stance on Lebanon's land liberation commitment
Lebanon News
05-03-2025 | 05:12
High views
Share
Share
2
min
MP Ali Hassan Khalil calls for unified government stance on Lebanon's land liberation commitment
MP Ali Hassan Khalil confirmed the government's commitment to its ministerial statement regarding the work on liberating the land.
He noted that this requires, first and foremost, a unified stance within the Cabinet on this responsibility and that political differences within the Cabinet should not lead to divisions in the national vision.
He said, "We are clearly committed to implementing U.N. Resolution 1701, and the party violating the agreement and all its annexes is Israel. It is Israel that violates, attacks, occupies, and undermines international will."
He emphasized the need to pay attention to this issue and stated that "we must not give Israel any justification through political discourse based on narrow or sectarian calculations."
Khalil stressed that the common language among all members of the government and its ministers must be rooted in national commitment to the responsibility of liberation by all means, as outlined in the ministerial statement.
He viewed Lebanon as being in a decisive stage, parallel to what is happening in the region, and this situation calls for a new approach to both internal and external challenges.
Lebanon News
MP Ali Hassan Khalil
Government
Lebanon
Liberation
Cabinet
Divisions
Unity
Next
PM Nawaf Salam discusses reforms, Syrian refugees, and bilateral ties in series of meetings
Israeli drone targets vehicle in Ras Naqoura, no casualties reported
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-15
MP Ali Hassan Khalil visits Parliament amid consultations without meeting PM-designate Nawaf Salam
Lebanon News
2025-01-15
MP Ali Hassan Khalil visits Parliament amid consultations without meeting PM-designate Nawaf Salam
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-02
MP Hassan Fadlallah affirms Hezbollah's commitment to electing a president on January 9
Lebanon News
2025-01-02
MP Hassan Fadlallah affirms Hezbollah's commitment to electing a president on January 9
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-25
MP Moawad's speech on ministerial statement: Backs government, calls for sovereignty and reform
Lebanon News
2025-02-25
MP Moawad's speech on ministerial statement: Backs government, calls for sovereignty and reform
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-19
President Aoun calls for Arab support, stresses unified stance to face regional challenges
Lebanon News
2025-02-19
President Aoun calls for Arab support, stresses unified stance to face regional challenges
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:48
Israel's army says air force struck vehicle allegedly carrying weapons in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:48
Israel's army says air force struck vehicle allegedly carrying weapons in south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
07:45
PM Nawaf Salam discusses reforms, Syrian refugees, and bilateral ties in series of meetings
Lebanon News
07:45
PM Nawaf Salam discusses reforms, Syrian refugees, and bilateral ties in series of meetings
0
Lebanon News
05:03
Israeli drone targets vehicle in Ras Naqoura, no casualties reported
Lebanon News
05:03
Israeli drone targets vehicle in Ras Naqoura, no casualties reported
0
Lebanon News
04:00
Sources to LBCI: No truth to reports of Hannibal Gaddafi's release, Libyan announcement withdrawn
Lebanon News
04:00
Sources to LBCI: No truth to reports of Hannibal Gaddafi's release, Libyan announcement withdrawn
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-03
President Joseph Aoun arrives in Riyadh, emphasizes strong ties with Saudi Arabia
Lebanon News
2025-03-03
President Joseph Aoun arrives in Riyadh, emphasizes strong ties with Saudi Arabia
0
Lebanon News
14:28
Arab summit reaffirms support for Lebanon, condemns Israeli violations
Lebanon News
14:28
Arab summit reaffirms support for Lebanon, condemns Israeli violations
0
World News
07:27
Russia jails Briton 19 years for fighting for Ukraine
World News
07:27
Russia jails Briton 19 years for fighting for Ukraine
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
05:59
'We don't want to be Americans or Danes,' Greenland PM says
World News
05:59
'We don't want to be Americans or Danes,' Greenland PM says
2
Lebanon News
10:46
US waives $95 million in military aid to Lebanon despite Trump administration freeze: Axios
Lebanon News
10:46
US waives $95 million in military aid to Lebanon despite Trump administration freeze: Axios
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel expands occupied areas in south Lebanon, sparking concerns over new buffer zones
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel expands occupied areas in south Lebanon, sparking concerns over new buffer zones
4
Lebanon News
14:00
President Aoun meets Syria’s President al-Sharaa at emergency Arab summit
Lebanon News
14:00
President Aoun meets Syria’s President al-Sharaa at emergency Arab summit
5
Lebanon News
11:47
Israeli airstrike kills Radwan Force commander Khodor Hashem in south Lebanon, army spokesperson claims
Lebanon News
11:47
Israeli airstrike kills Radwan Force commander Khodor Hashem in south Lebanon, army spokesperson claims
6
Lebanon News
13:27
Jordan to send new batch of military vehicles to support Lebanese army
Lebanon News
13:27
Jordan to send new batch of military vehicles to support Lebanese army
7
Lebanon News
14:28
Arab summit reaffirms support for Lebanon, condemns Israeli violations
Lebanon News
14:28
Arab summit reaffirms support for Lebanon, condemns Israeli violations
8
Lebanon News
10:48
Lebanese President Aoun urges Arab nations to support Lebanon's sovereignty, stresses unity and Palestinian rights — the details
Lebanon News
10:48
Lebanese President Aoun urges Arab nations to support Lebanon's sovereignty, stresses unity and Palestinian rights — the details
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More