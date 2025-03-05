MP Ali Hassan Khalil calls for unified government stance on Lebanon's land liberation commitment

MP Ali Hassan Khalil confirmed the government's commitment to its ministerial statement regarding the work on liberating the land.



He noted that this requires, first and foremost, a unified stance within the Cabinet on this responsibility and that political differences within the Cabinet should not lead to divisions in the national vision.



He said, "We are clearly committed to implementing U.N. Resolution 1701, and the party violating the agreement and all its annexes is Israel. It is Israel that violates, attacks, occupies, and undermines international will."



He emphasized the need to pay attention to this issue and stated that "we must not give Israel any justification through political discourse based on narrow or sectarian calculations."



Khalil stressed that the common language among all members of the government and its ministers must be rooted in national commitment to the responsibility of liberation by all means, as outlined in the ministerial statement.



He viewed Lebanon as being in a decisive stage, parallel to what is happening in the region, and this situation calls for a new approach to both internal and external challenges.