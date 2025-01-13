President Joseph Aoun received a phone call from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who congratulated him on his election and wished him success.



She reaffirmed Italy's support for Lebanon and its continued assistance in various fields, extending an invitation for an official visit to Rome.



President Aoun expressed his gratitude to the Italian Prime Minister, highlighting the strong Lebanese-Italian relations and the importance of further developing them across all sectors.



He also reiterated his appreciation for the support provided by the Italian government to Lebanon.