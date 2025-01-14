Lebanon's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian congratulated Judge Nawaf Salam on being tasked with forming the new government and for the confidence bestowed upon him by the members of parliament.



He wished Salam success in carrying out his responsibilities during the challenging times the country is enduring.



Mufti Derian emphasized that facilitating the mission of the designated prime minister is a national duty. He called for forming an inclusive government comprised of qualified and competent individuals.



He urged political factions to cooperate with the prime minister-designate to expedite the rescue of the country, aiming for political, economic, and social recovery to restore stability and prosperity to Lebanon.



The Grand Mufti also commended the efforts of caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, acknowledging his dedication during Lebanon's critical and precarious circumstances. He expressed gratitude for Mikati's service to the nation and its people during his tenure.