Israeli drones conduct continuous flights over Beirut and southern suburbs

Lebanon News
2025-01-14 | 07:33
High views
Israeli drones conduct continuous flights over Beirut and southern suburbs
Israeli drones conduct continuous flights over Beirut and southern suburbs

Lebanon's official National News Agency reported that Israeli unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have been flying continuously over Beirut and the southern suburbs at low altitudes.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Drones

Beirut

