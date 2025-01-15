News
First round of non-binding parliamentary consultations concludes, second round to resume in the afternoon
Lebanon News
2025-01-15 | 06:33
First round of non-binding parliamentary consultations concludes, second round to resume in the afternoon
The first round of non-binding parliamentary consultations with Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam has concluded.
The consultations are set to resume at 3:30 p.m. with a meeting involving the Kataeb Bloc.
Lebanon News
round
non-binding
parliamentary
consultations
concludes,
second
round
resume
afternoon
Lebanon’s FM Bou Habib meets French and Belarusian Ambassadors, welcomes new UNFPA representative
MP Ali Hassan Khalil visits Parliament amid consultations without meeting PM-designate Nawaf Salam
Lebanon News
07:39
Speaker Berri tells LBCI: "Lebanon must move forward" amid consultations boycott
Lebanon News
07:39
Speaker Berri tells LBCI: "Lebanon must move forward" amid consultations boycott
World News
07:33
Germany plans to allow army to shoot down drones
World News
07:33
Germany plans to allow army to shoot down drones
Middle East News
07:30
UN rights chief urges 'urgent' easing of Syria sanctions
Middle East News
07:30
UN rights chief urges 'urgent' easing of Syria sanctions
Middle East News
07:26
UN rights chief says transitional justice 'crucial' in Syria
Middle East News
07:26
UN rights chief says transitional justice 'crucial' in Syria
Lebanon News
07:39
Speaker Berri tells LBCI: "Lebanon must move forward" amid consultations boycott
Lebanon News
07:39
Speaker Berri tells LBCI: "Lebanon must move forward" amid consultations boycott
Lebanon News
07:22
Lebanon’s FM Bou Habib meets French and Belarusian Ambassadors, welcomes new UNFPA representative
Lebanon News
07:22
Lebanon’s FM Bou Habib meets French and Belarusian Ambassadors, welcomes new UNFPA representative
Lebanon News
06:15
MP Ali Hassan Khalil visits Parliament amid consultations without meeting PM-designate Nawaf Salam
Lebanon News
06:15
MP Ali Hassan Khalil visits Parliament amid consultations without meeting PM-designate Nawaf Salam
Lebanon News
03:54
Maronite Patriarch al Rahi meets President Aoun at Baabda Palace, discuss government formation and political situation
Lebanon News
03:54
Maronite Patriarch al Rahi meets President Aoun at Baabda Palace, discuss government formation and political situation
Lebanon News
07:39
Speaker Berri tells LBCI: "Lebanon must move forward" amid consultations boycott
Lebanon News
07:39
Speaker Berri tells LBCI: "Lebanon must move forward" amid consultations boycott
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-17
Israel intensifies strikes on Beirut and South Lebanon as tensions rise ahead of US envoy Amos Hochstein's visit
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-17
Israel intensifies strikes on Beirut and South Lebanon as tensions rise ahead of US envoy Amos Hochstein's visit
Middle East News
2024-12-27
Syrian media office clarifies to LBCI Damascus governor's comments on Israel
Middle East News
2024-12-27
Syrian media office clarifies to LBCI Damascus governor's comments on Israel
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
PM Mikati meets Saudi envoy to discuss Lebanon’s current situation
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
PM Mikati meets Saudi envoy to discuss Lebanon’s current situation
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
Lebanon News
08:17
President Joseph Aoun during meeting with Islamic Shiite Council: If one component breaks, Lebanon as a whole breaks
Lebanon News
08:17
President Joseph Aoun during meeting with Islamic Shiite Council: If one component breaks, Lebanon as a whole breaks
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Lebanon's ceasefire and the fate of Palestinian arms: Can Lebanon reclaim control over armed camps?
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Lebanon's ceasefire and the fate of Palestinian arms: Can Lebanon reclaim control over armed camps?
Lebanon News
13:12
Judge Nawaf Salam resigns from ICJ
Lebanon News
13:12
Judge Nawaf Salam resigns from ICJ
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
'Charter' principle: Will Amal-Hezbollah duo participate in Nawaf Salam's government formation?
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
'Charter' principle: Will Amal-Hezbollah duo participate in Nawaf Salam's government formation?
Lebanon News
12:41
MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Efforts were made until the last moment to prevent Joseph Aoun's election
Lebanon News
12:41
MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Efforts were made until the last moment to prevent Joseph Aoun's election
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Crafting a government for change: What are key steps for Lebanon's new government formation?
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Crafting a government for change: What are key steps for Lebanon's new government formation?
Lebanon News
09:17
Lebanon's Parliament to hold consultations for government formation on January 15 and 16
Lebanon News
09:17
Lebanon's Parliament to hold consultations for government formation on January 15 and 16
Lebanon News
12:35
LBCI sources: Possible consultations boycott or participation by Amal-Hezbollah duo remains pending
Lebanon News
12:35
LBCI sources: Possible consultations boycott or participation by Amal-Hezbollah duo remains pending
