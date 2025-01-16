Spanish FM reaffirms Spain's commitment to continuing support for Lebanon's health sector

Lebanon News
2025-01-16 | 10:48
High views
Spanish FM reaffirms Spain&#39;s commitment to continuing support for Lebanon&#39;s health sector
0min
Spanish FM reaffirms Spain's commitment to continuing support for Lebanon's health sector

Lebanon's caretaker Health Minister Dr. Firas Abiad, alongside Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares, conducted a tour of Baabda Government Hospital. The Spanish Ambassador to Lebanon, Jesús Santos Aguado, and the hospital's director, Farid Sabbagh, attended the tour.

During the visit, Minister Abiad expressed his gratitude to Spain for its support to Lebanon's health sector, particularly during the recent challenging period. He praised Spain's ongoing positive role, alongside the European Union, in continuously supporting Lebanon's healthcare system.

For his part, Minister Albares reaffirmed Spain's commitment to continuing its support for Lebanon, particularly in the health sector, to further develop and improve medical services provided to the citizens.

