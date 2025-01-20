News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Public education unions announce strike over delayed productivity allowance payments
Lebanon News
2025-01-20 | 16:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Public education unions announce strike over delayed productivity allowance payments
Public education unions have expressed frustration over the delayed payment of the productivity allowance, which was agreed upon with the Minister of Education. They stated that the allowance is a crucial part of salary correction and a right earned through advocacy, not a favor.
The unions condemned the ongoing delays, calling them unacceptable regardless of the reasoning. To demand accountability, they have announced a warning strike for Thursday and Friday, January 23 and 24, 2025, along with protests at schools and technical institutes.
The unions also called for the formation of a functioning government and the passage of a new salary scale to help teachers recover the value of their lost wages from the past years of financial struggles.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Schools
Strike
Education
Unions
Payment
Salary
Next
President Aoun receives Chinese Ambassador with congratulatory message from President Xi
Massive captagon bust in Lebanon targets Syria-linked traffickers — The details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Education Minister says Lebanon's schools to remain open amid presidential election session
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Education Minister says Lebanon's schools to remain open amid presidential election session
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-17
Lebanon’s Education Minister announces closure of schools and universities in several areas due to safety concerns
Lebanon News
2024-11-17
Lebanon’s Education Minister announces closure of schools and universities in several areas due to safety concerns
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-12
Lebanon's Civil Defense recovers bodies following Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-01-12
Lebanon's Civil Defense recovers bodies following Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-11
Israel claims airstrike targeting individuals exiting alleged Hezbollah building in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-11
Israel claims airstrike targeting individuals exiting alleged Hezbollah building in south Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:48
Mikati tells LBCI: Lebanon enters new phase, government formation expected by weekend; says regional shifts demand transparency and reconciliation
Lebanon News
14:48
Mikati tells LBCI: Lebanon enters new phase, government formation expected by weekend; says regional shifts demand transparency and reconciliation
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Smuggling-related violence erupts between Lebanon and Syria — The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Smuggling-related violence erupts between Lebanon and Syria — The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Parity and expertise: Can PM-designate Nawaf Salam’s 24-minister plan reshape Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Parity and expertise: Can PM-designate Nawaf Salam’s 24-minister plan reshape Lebanon?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Ceasefire deadline nears: Will Israel complete the withdrawal of its forces from South Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Ceasefire deadline nears: Will Israel complete the withdrawal of its forces from South Lebanon?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:14
Lebanon's General Security warns against interacting with 'SAWA' Facebook page
Lebanon News
06:14
Lebanon's General Security warns against interacting with 'SAWA' Facebook page
0
World News
2024-12-28
Azeri leader tells Putin plane hit by 'external physical' interference over Russia: Presidency
World News
2024-12-28
Azeri leader tells Putin plane hit by 'external physical' interference over Russia: Presidency
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-26
Israeli strike hits central Rashidieh camp in Tyre, several injured (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-26
Israeli strike hits central Rashidieh camp in Tyre, several injured (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:00
Acting BDL governor Wassim Mansouri denies statements on 'depositors should accept losses'
Lebanon News
07:00
Acting BDL governor Wassim Mansouri denies statements on 'depositors should accept losses'
2
Lebanon News
06:14
Lebanon's General Security warns against interacting with 'SAWA' Facebook page
Lebanon News
06:14
Lebanon's General Security warns against interacting with 'SAWA' Facebook page
3
Lebanon News
14:48
Mikati tells LBCI: Lebanon enters new phase, government formation expected by weekend; says regional shifts demand transparency and reconciliation
Lebanon News
14:48
Mikati tells LBCI: Lebanon enters new phase, government formation expected by weekend; says regional shifts demand transparency and reconciliation
4
World News
08:58
Trump, Melania arrive for pre-inauguration church service
World News
08:58
Trump, Melania arrive for pre-inauguration church service
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Smuggling-related violence erupts between Lebanon and Syria — The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Smuggling-related violence erupts between Lebanon and Syria — The details
6
Lebanon News
11:55
Michel de Chadarevian appointed as Presidential Advisor for diplomatic affairs
Lebanon News
11:55
Michel de Chadarevian appointed as Presidential Advisor for diplomatic affairs
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Parity and expertise: Can PM-designate Nawaf Salam’s 24-minister plan reshape Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Parity and expertise: Can PM-designate Nawaf Salam’s 24-minister plan reshape Lebanon?
8
Lebanon News
05:39
LBCI camera captures destruction in Bint Jbeil caused by Israeli attacks (Video)
Lebanon News
05:39
LBCI camera captures destruction in Bint Jbeil caused by Israeli attacks (Video)
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More