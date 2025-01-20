Public education unions announce strike over delayed productivity allowance payments

Lebanon News
2025-01-20 | 16:29
High views
Public education unions announce strike over delayed productivity allowance payments
Public education unions announce strike over delayed productivity allowance payments

Public education unions have expressed frustration over the delayed payment of the productivity allowance, which was agreed upon with the Minister of Education. They stated that the allowance is a crucial part of salary correction and a right earned through advocacy, not a favor.

The unions condemned the ongoing delays, calling them unacceptable regardless of the reasoning. To demand accountability, they have announced a warning strike for Thursday and Friday, January 23 and 24, 2025, along with protests at schools and technical institutes.

The unions also called for the formation of a functioning government and the passage of a new salary scale to help teachers recover the value of their lost wages from the past years of financial struggles.
 

