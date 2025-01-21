PM-designate Nawaf Salam after meeting President Aoun: Finance Ministry, like all other ministries, is not the exclusive right of any group or sect

Lebanon News
2025-01-21 | 12:33
PM-designate Nawaf Salam after meeting President Aoun: Finance Ministry, like all other ministries, is not the exclusive right of any group or sect
2min
PM-designate Nawaf Salam after meeting President Aoun: Finance Ministry, like all other ministries, is not the exclusive right of any group or sect

Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam affirmed that the process of forming the new government is progressing steadily and without delay, dismissing circulating rumors as mere speculation.  

Following his meeting with President Joseph Aoun at the Baabda Palace, Salam emphasized his commitment to forming the government in accordance with constitutional procedures. He stressed the importance of fully respecting the constitution, highlighting that the approach is new but necessary for Lebanon's governance.  

Salam affirmed his opposition to political quotas and power-sharing agreements, underscoring the need for a transparent and merit-based government.

The PM-designate reassured that efforts are being made to avoid unnecessary delays in the formation process, noting that the government he seeks is consistent with the hopes of the Lebanese people. 

"We look forward to forming the government as soon as possible, and the formation will not take months as previously seen," he said.
 
Salam further indicated that the government will be reformist and faithful to the aspirations of Lebanese women and men. He stressed that he has not committed to granting any ministerial portfolio to any individual or political faction, adding that the Finance Ministry, like all other ministries, is not the exclusive right of any group or sect. 

Moreover, Salam emphasized that the responsibility of forming the government rests solely with him, noting that while consultations with parliamentary blocs are ongoing, he alone holds the mandate to shape the new cabinet. 

In a pointed remark, he stated, "I am here to form a government, not to act as LibanPost."

"There is no reason for frustration. I'm in contact with the Amal-Hezbollah duo and working with them as with the rest to achieve a result," Salam added.

Israel's army conducts large-scale demolitions near southern Lebanese town
Public education unions announce strike over delayed productivity allowance payments
