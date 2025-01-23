MP Razi El Hage to LBCI: Criticizes government formation efforts and calls for early elections

MP Razi El Hage criticized efforts to secure government portfolios, arguing they won't protect factions whose weapons have failed to do so.



Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, El Hage asserted that the Amal-Hezbollah duo cannot claim exclusive representation of the Shiite community.



He said, "The obstructionist approach continues, but we won't accept a government designed to sabotage reform efforts or hinder President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam."



El Hage highlighted Lebanon's shift: "The country is moving away from being dictated by external agendas and hostile to global systems, toward asserting its independence."



He also rejected claims of Saudi interference in Lebanon, describing the kingdom as a partner in global economic initiatives.



He stressed that Lebanon must decide whether to engage with these opportunities or face continued isolation.



He called for early parliamentary elections for those dissatisfied with the current direction, accusing the Amal-Hezbollah alliance of harming the Shiite community with its policies.