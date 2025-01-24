News
Israel's leadership orders army to hold positions in south Lebanon's eastern sector beyond ceasefire period - The details
Lebanon News
24-01-2025 | 07:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel's leadership orders army to hold positions in south Lebanon's eastern sector beyond ceasefire period - The details
The Israeli political leadership has instructed the army not to withdraw from the eastern sector of southern Lebanon after the 60-day period set by the ceasefire agreement ends.
They have also communicated to the United States the locations where their forces will remain in southern Lebanon.
However, LBCI correspondent in Haifa Amal Shehadeh said Friday that Tel Aviv has yet to announce a new timeline for its withdrawal.
Meanwhile, Shehadeh also noted that Israel's National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz has called on the Israeli army to remain steadfast in the buffer zone in southern Lebanon and refrain from withdrawing.
He also urged the military to escalate operations in response to any violations of existing agreements.
Lebanon
Israel
Army
Withdrawal
Ceasefire
Benny Gantz
