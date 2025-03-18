Yemen's Houthis said on Tuesday they would expand their range of targets in Israel in the next hours and days unless the "aggression" on Gaza stops.



The Iran-aligned group's military spokesperson Yahya Sarea also confirmed that they had targeted an air base in Israel with a ballistic missile.



Earlier, the Israeli military said it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen towards Israeli territory. Sirens had sounded in several areas of Israel.



"Yemen, its leadership, people, and army will not stand idly by while witnessing all the massacres against our people in Gaza," Sarea said in a televised address.





Reuters