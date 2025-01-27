Final toll of Israeli attacks in South Lebanon: 24 killed and 134 wounded, including 12 children

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of Lebanon's Health Ministry released the final toll of Israeli attacks on South Lebanon during Sunday's attempts by citizens to return to their still-occupied towns.



According to the report, 24 people were killed, including six women, while 134 others were injured, among them 14 women and 12 children.



The ministry highlighted that throughout Sunday, its operations room maintained close coordination with all relevant authorities, particularly hospitals and emergency response teams on the ground. Efforts were focused on ensuring the swift transport of the wounded to the nearest available hospitals for urgent medical treatment.