Gunfire targets Islamic Risala Scout Association team recovering bodies in Kfara

27-01-2025 | 11:26
Gunfire targets Islamic Risala Scout Association team recovering bodies in Kfara
Gunfire targets Islamic Risala Scout Association team recovering bodies in Kfara

A team from the Islamic Risala Scout Association was targeted by gunfire while attempting to recover the bodies of two individuals from the town of Kafra, who were killed Sunday by Israeli fire.

Despite the dangerous situation, another team from the Kafra scouts successfully ensured the safe evacuation of the targeted team and the two bodies.
 

Mikati says ceasefire agreement to remain in effect until February 18, 2025
White House says Israel-Lebanon agreement extended to Feb. 18; talks on the return of Lebanese prisoners in Israel to begin soon
