Gunfire targets Islamic Risala Scout Association team recovering bodies in Kfara
Lebanon News
27-01-2025 | 11:26
Gunfire targets Islamic Risala Scout Association team recovering bodies in Kfara
A team from the Islamic Risala Scout Association was targeted by gunfire while attempting to recover the bodies of two individuals from the town of Kafra, who were killed Sunday by Israeli fire.
Despite the dangerous situation, another team from the Kafra scouts successfully ensured the safe evacuation of the targeted team and the two bodies.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Gunfire
Islamic Risala Scout Association
Kfara
