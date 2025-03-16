Israeli drone strike kills one in Meiss El Jabal, gunfire injures another in Ramyeh: Health Ministry

16-03-2025 | 07:20
Israeli drone strike kills one in Meiss El Jabal, gunfire injures another in Ramyeh: Health Ministry
Israeli drone strike kills one in Meiss El Jabal, gunfire injures another in Ramyeh: Health Ministry

Lebanon's Health Ministry reported on Sunday that the Israeli drone strike that targeted a vehicle in the southern Lebanese town of Meiss El Jabal, killed one person.

In a separate incident, Israeli forces opened fire on a civilian in the town of Ramyeh in South Lebanon, wounding him. 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Health Ministry

Israel

Drone

Strike

Meiss El Jabal

Gunfire

Ramyeh

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun honors Kamal Jumblatt on 48th anniversary of assassination
Hezbollah condemns US-UK strikes on Yemen
