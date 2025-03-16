News
Israeli drone strike kills one in Meiss El Jabal, gunfire injures another in Ramyeh: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
16-03-2025 | 07:20
Israeli drone strike kills one in Meiss El Jabal, gunfire injures another in Ramyeh: Health Ministry
Lebanon's Health Ministry reported on Sunday that the Israeli drone strike that targeted a vehicle in the southern Lebanese town of Meiss El Jabal, killed one person.
In a separate incident, Israeli forces opened fire on a civilian in the town of Ramyeh in South Lebanon, wounding him.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Health Ministry
Israel
Drone
Strike
Meiss El Jabal
Gunfire
Ramyeh
