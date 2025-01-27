MP Ibrahim Mneimneh highlighted that, despite its limited resources, the Lebanese state has demonstrated its commitment to overseeing the withdrawal of the Israeli army from the south.



In an interview on LBCI's "Vision 2030" program, Mneimneh emphasized that this effort should be acknowledged as a significant achievement for the Lebanese army and the country's president.



He said, "We accepted the ceasefire agreement without clear terms, which grants Israel an advantage. This type of agreement defines the current situation in the south. If the Israeli army does not withdraw, we fear that the occupation could become a pretext for revisiting past resistance scenarios."



Mneimneh added, "If the government had been more transparent about the ongoing negotiations, perhaps the people of the south would have reconsidered their actions, leading to fewer casualties. Some residents are bypassing the instructions of the Lebanese army, which is responsible for ensuring their safety."



He also pointed out that political traditions and sectarian exclusivity in representation are significant obstacles to the country's progress.