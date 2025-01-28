Israeli army releases six Lebanese citizens detained in south Lebanon: State media reports

Lebanon News
28-01-2025 | 01:55
Israeli army releases six Lebanese citizens detained in south Lebanon: State media reports
0min
Israeli army releases six Lebanese citizens detained in south Lebanon: State media reports

Israel's army has released six citizens who were detained as residents gathered on Sunday in the southern Lebanese towns of Houla and Markaba, Lebanon's official National News Agency reported Tuesday.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Houla

Markaba

Israel

Detainees

