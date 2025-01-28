News
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Israeli army releases six Lebanese citizens detained in south Lebanon: State media reports
Lebanon News
28-01-2025 | 01:55
0
min
Israeli army releases six Lebanese citizens detained in south Lebanon: State media reports
Israel's army has released six citizens who were detained as residents gathered on Sunday in the southern Lebanese towns of Houla and Markaba, Lebanon's official National News Agency reported Tuesday.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Houla
Markaba
Israel
Detainees
Latest News
World News
03:14
Pakistan parliament outlaws disinformation with 3-year jail term
World News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon Economy
0
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
02:52
Israel's army conducts detonation near mosque in south Lebanon's Wazzani
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon Economy
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Sources tell LBCI: 1,422 Syrians enter Lebanon, 881 leave at Masnaa border crossing
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
08:29
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
0
Lebanon News
1
Lebanon News
12:01
LBCI correspondent and cameraman attacked in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2
Lebanon News
3
Lebanon News
4
News Bulletin Reports
5
Lebanon News
6
Lebanon News
7
News Bulletin Reports
8
Lebanon News
