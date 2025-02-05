On LBCI, former minister Rashid Derbas proposes fund for Beirut blast victims

In an interview on LBCI, former minister Rashid Derbas urged the establishment of a fund to collect donations for temporary compensation for the families of victims and those affected by the Beirut Port explosion.



The fund would collect contributions from both domestic and international sources until the investigation process is concluded.



Derbas also directed his comments to Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam, stating, "Aren't you aware of the danger in what [U.S. President Donald] Trump said about Israel? He referred to Israel as a small country needing expansion, and that's when I realized that the slogan 'Your kingdom, Israel, from the Euphrates to the Nile' has become frighteningly real."

