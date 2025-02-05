News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
On LBCI, former minister Rashid Derbas proposes fund for Beirut blast victims
Lebanon News
05-02-2025 | 10:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
On LBCI, former minister Rashid Derbas proposes fund for Beirut blast victims
In an interview on LBCI, former minister Rashid Derbas urged the establishment of a fund to collect donations for temporary compensation for the families of victims and those affected by the Beirut Port explosion.
The fund would collect contributions from both domestic and international sources until the investigation process is concluded.
Derbas also directed his comments to Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam, stating, "Aren't you aware of the danger in what [U.S. President Donald] Trump said about Israel? He referred to Israel as a small country needing expansion, and that's when I realized that the slogan 'Your kingdom, Israel, from the Euphrates to the Nile' has become frighteningly real."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Rashid Derbas
Beirut Port
Explosion
Israel
Nawaf Salam
Next
Lebanon's president urges France to back Israeli withdrawal, detainee release
Second phase of Israel's withdrawal nears: Lebanese Army deploys in South Lebanon as residents return
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-11-11
Iraqi PM affirms support for Palestinian statehood, proposes reconstruction fund for Gaza and Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-11-11
Iraqi PM affirms support for Palestinian statehood, proposes reconstruction fund for Gaza and Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Families of Beirut Port blast victims submit evidence to Public Prosecutor
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Families of Beirut Port blast victims submit evidence to Public Prosecutor
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-17
Families of Beirut blast victims say Constitutional Council no longer fully operational
Lebanon News
2024-12-17
Families of Beirut blast victims say Constitutional Council no longer fully operational
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges to build 'modern' state; seeks justice for Beirut blast victims, depositors in first remarks
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges to build 'modern' state; seeks justice for Beirut blast victims, depositors in first remarks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:11
Hezbollah official says US plans for Palestinians are 'criminal'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:11
Hezbollah official says US plans for Palestinians are 'criminal'
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Destruction in south Lebanon's Yaroun: Israeli bombings, demolitions leave historical sites in ruins
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Destruction in south Lebanon's Yaroun: Israeli bombings, demolitions leave historical sites in ruins
0
Lebanon News
11:40
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to form a 'reformist' government, prioritizing effective governance
Lebanon News
11:40
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to form a 'reformist' government, prioritizing effective governance
0
Lebanon News
10:51
Egypt's ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: Government formation nearing consensus, international support growing
Lebanon News
10:51
Egypt's ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: Government formation nearing consensus, international support growing
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-01-24
US arrests, deports hundreds of 'illegal immigrants': Trump's press secretary says
World News
2025-01-24
US arrests, deports hundreds of 'illegal immigrants': Trump's press secretary says
0
World News
11:53
Trump says 'everybody loves' his Gaza plan, despite backlash
World News
11:53
Trump says 'everybody loves' his Gaza plan, despite backlash
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Destruction in south Lebanon's Yaroun: Israeli bombings, demolitions leave historical sites in ruins
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Destruction in south Lebanon's Yaroun: Israeli bombings, demolitions leave historical sites in ruins
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-04
Second phase of Israel's withdrawal nears: Lebanese Army deploys in South Lebanon as residents return
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-04
Second phase of Israel's withdrawal nears: Lebanese Army deploys in South Lebanon as residents return
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:57
Lebanon’s new government nearly finalized, with key posts allocated as per PM-designate Salam's plan: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57
Lebanon’s new government nearly finalized, with key posts allocated as per PM-designate Salam's plan: Sources tell LBCI
2
Lebanon News
06:52
Overnight government talks focus on foreign ministry as PM-designate Nawaf Salam considers Baabda visit: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52
Overnight government talks focus on foreign ministry as PM-designate Nawaf Salam considers Baabda visit: Sources tell LBCI
3
Lebanon News
11:40
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to form a 'reformist' government, prioritizing effective governance
Lebanon News
11:40
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to form a 'reformist' government, prioritizing effective governance
4
Lebanon News
05:44
Lebanon's president urges France to back Israeli withdrawal, detainee release
Lebanon News
05:44
Lebanon's president urges France to back Israeli withdrawal, detainee release
5
Lebanon News
10:51
Egypt's ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: Government formation nearing consensus, international support growing
Lebanon News
10:51
Egypt's ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: Government formation nearing consensus, international support growing
6
World News
06:43
Gaza 'belongs to Palestinians', Germany says after Trump comments
World News
06:43
Gaza 'belongs to Palestinians', Germany says after Trump comments
7
Middle East News
05:05
Iran's Khamenei names Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem as Lebanon's 'representative'
Middle East News
05:05
Iran's Khamenei names Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem as Lebanon's 'representative'
8
Lebanon News
10:15
European Council President António Costa congratulates Lebanon’s Aoun, urges full ceasefire implementation
Lebanon News
10:15
European Council President António Costa congratulates Lebanon’s Aoun, urges full ceasefire implementation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More