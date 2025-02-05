European Council President António Costa congratulates Lebanon’s Aoun, urges full ceasefire implementation

Lebanon News
05-02-2025 | 10:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
European Council President António Costa congratulates Lebanon’s Aoun, urges full ceasefire implementation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
European Council President António Costa congratulates Lebanon’s Aoun, urges full ceasefire implementation

European Council President António Costa praised Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on his recent election, expressing hope for Lebanon’s future.

In a statement on X, Costa emphasized the need for all parties to fully implement the ongoing ceasefire.

"I look forward to enhancing the EU-Lebanon partnership and to welcoming President Aoun to Brussels soon," he added.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

European Council

António Costa

Joseph Aoun

LBCI Next
Lebanon's president urges France to back Israeli withdrawal, detainee release
Second phase of Israel's withdrawal nears: Lebanese Army deploys in South Lebanon as residents return
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-27

UNIFIL welcomes ceasefire, urges full implementation of Resolution 1701 - Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-10

Former President Michel Aoun congratulates President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-17

UN Secretary-General António Guterres arrives in Beirut to congratulate Lebanon’s newly elected President

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-18

Democratic Gathering bloc backs Joseph Aoun for president, urges action on ceasefire

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:11

Hezbollah official says US plans for Palestinians are 'criminal'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Destruction in south Lebanon's Yaroun: Israeli bombings, demolitions leave historical sites in ruins

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to form a 'reformist' government, prioritizing effective governance

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:51

Egypt's ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: Government formation nearing consensus, international support growing

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-01-24

US arrests, deports hundreds of 'illegal immigrants': Trump's press secretary says

LBCI
World News
11:53

Trump says 'everybody loves' his Gaza plan, despite backlash

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Destruction in south Lebanon's Yaroun: Israeli bombings, demolitions leave historical sites in ruins

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-04

Second phase of Israel's withdrawal nears: Lebanese Army deploys in South Lebanon as residents return

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

Lebanon’s new government nearly finalized, with key posts allocated as per PM-designate Salam's plan: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Overnight government talks focus on foreign ministry as PM-designate Nawaf Salam considers Baabda visit: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to form a 'reformist' government, prioritizing effective governance

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Lebanon's president urges France to back Israeli withdrawal, detainee release

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:51

Egypt's ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: Government formation nearing consensus, international support growing

LBCI
World News
06:43

Gaza 'belongs to Palestinians', Germany says after Trump comments

LBCI
Middle East News
05:05

Iran's Khamenei names Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem as Lebanon's 'representative'

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:15

European Council President António Costa congratulates Lebanon’s Aoun, urges full ceasefire implementation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More