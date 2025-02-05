European Council President António Costa congratulates Lebanon’s Aoun, urges full ceasefire implementation

Good call today with President Aoun. I’ve congratulated him on his recent election, which brings hope for Lebanon and its people.
The ongoing ceasefire needs to be fully implemented by all parties.
I look forward to enhancing the EU-Lebanon partnership and to welcoming…
— António Costa (@eucopresident) February 5, 2025
