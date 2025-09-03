IAEA says Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium increased ahead of Israeli strike

Middle East News
03-09-2025 | 11:24
High views
IAEA says Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium increased ahead of Israeli strike
IAEA says Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium increased ahead of Israeli strike

A confidential report from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), seen by Reuters on Wednesday, stated that Iran’s stockpile of uranium enriched to 60 percent—near weapons-grade—had increased slightly ahead of an Israeli strike on its nuclear facilities on June 13.

The report said that as of June 13, Iran’s estimated stockpile of uranium enriched to 60 percent, in the form of uranium hexafluoride suitable for further enrichment in centrifuges, stood at 440.9 kilograms.

The report noted that this amount would be enough to produce 10 nuclear bombs if further enrichment were carried out.

Reuters

