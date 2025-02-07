Sources to LBCI: Explosion in South Lebanon's Tayr Harfa kills man within Hezbollah and his two daughters

Lebanon News
07-02-2025 | 05:14
High views
Sources to LBCI: Explosion in South Lebanon's Tayr Harfa kills man within Hezbollah and his two daughters
Sources to LBCI: Explosion in South Lebanon's Tayr Harfa kills man within Hezbollah and his two daughters

LBCI has learned that an explosion inside a house in the southern Lebanese town of Tayr Harfa resulted in a man and his two daughters being killed on Friday. 

Two other young men were reportedly with them at the time of the blast, but their condition remains unknown.  The exact cause of the explosion has yet to be determined. 

According to information obtained by LBCI, the individual targeted in the incident has been identified as Abbas Haidar, who held a position within Hezbollah. 

