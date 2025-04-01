Sources to LBCI: Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs kills four, names identified 

01-04-2025 | 05:07
Sources to LBCI: Israeli airstrike on Beirut&#39;s southern suburbs kills four, names identified 
Sources to LBCI: Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs kills four, names identified 

An Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs resulted in the killing of Ali Bdeir, Hassan Bdeir, Hiam Mohammad Mahmoud, and Ahmad Mohammad Mahmoud, sources informed LBCI. 

The attack also left six others wounded.  

