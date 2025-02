Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace on Friday.



However, he left without making any official statements regarding the outcome of the discussions.



The meeting included discussions on finalizing the fifth ministerial appointment.



Nasser Saidi was considered for the position but declined, expressing his preference for a portfolio within his area of expertise. Efforts are now underway to find an alternative candidate.

Negotiations are set to continue tonight as both leaders seek a consensus on an alternative candidate. If an agreement is reached, Salam is expected to return to the presidential palace on Saturday. Communication channels with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri remain open as the government formation process unfolds.

Moreover, U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus urged swift government formation in Lebanon as she discussed the matter with Aoun earlier on Friday.