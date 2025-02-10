Lebanon's bonds rally to near-5-year high after new government formation

Lebanon’s bonds rallied more than 1 cent on Monday after the country formed a new government on Saturday, a move intended to bring the country closer to accessing reconstruction funds following a devastating war between Israel and Hezbollah.



Lebanon’s dollar-denominated bonds jumped as much as 1.1 cents to being bid at around 18.3 cents across most maturities, the highest level since March 2020, Tradeweb data showed.



Reuters