News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's bonds rally to near-5-year high after new government formation
Lebanon News
10-02-2025 | 04:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon's bonds rally to near-5-year high after new government formation
Lebanon’s bonds rallied more than 1 cent on Monday after the country formed a new government on Saturday, a move intended to bring the country closer to accessing reconstruction funds following a devastating war between Israel and Hezbollah.
Lebanon’s dollar-denominated bonds jumped as much as 1.1 cents to being bid at around 18.3 cents across most maturities, the highest level since March 2020, Tradeweb data showed.
Reuters
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Bonds
Government
Economy
Next
Lebanese army deploys in south Lebanon towns after Israeli withdrawal, removes barriers and rubble
Hezbollah lawmaker Hussein Hajj Hassan slams US envoy’s remarks, calls for full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-14
Crafting a government for change: What are key steps for Lebanon's new government formation?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-14
Crafting a government for change: What are key steps for Lebanon's new government formation?
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Egypt's Ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: Formation of new government progressing, delay is natural
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Egypt's Ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: Formation of new government progressing, delay is natural
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-08
Egypt welcomes formation of Lebanon's new government and pledges continued support
Lebanon News
2025-02-08
Egypt welcomes formation of Lebanon's new government and pledges continued support
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:49
Lebanese army extends deployment along Hermel’s northern border with Syria
Lebanon News
05:49
Lebanese army extends deployment along Hermel’s northern border with Syria
0
Lebanon News
05:15
On LBCI, MP Mohammad Khawaja calls for a stronger state, fresh political approach
Lebanon News
05:15
On LBCI, MP Mohammad Khawaja calls for a stronger state, fresh political approach
0
Lebanon News
04:45
Lebanese army deploys in south Lebanon towns after Israeli withdrawal, removes barriers and rubble
Lebanon News
04:45
Lebanese army deploys in south Lebanon towns after Israeli withdrawal, removes barriers and rubble
0
Lebanon News
03:52
Hezbollah lawmaker Hussein Hajj Hassan slams US envoy’s remarks, calls for full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:52
Hezbollah lawmaker Hussein Hajj Hassan slams US envoy’s remarks, calls for full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon's reform path: What is next for the Quintet Committee in Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon's reform path: What is next for the Quintet Committee in Lebanon?
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-05
Lebanese Army reopens blocked roads by Israeli forces in Taybeh and Marjaayoun in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-05
Lebanese Army reopens blocked roads by Israeli forces in Taybeh and Marjaayoun in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
02:02
Lebanon condemns Israeli PM’s call for Palestinian state on Saudi land
Lebanon News
02:02
Lebanon condemns Israeli PM’s call for Palestinian state on Saudi land
0
Lebanon News
06:38
Lebanese Army vehicles overturn in South Lebanon's Marjaayoun, soldiers sustain minor injuries
Lebanon News
06:38
Lebanese Army vehicles overturn in South Lebanon's Marjaayoun, soldiers sustain minor injuries
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:38
Lebanese Army vehicles overturn in South Lebanon's Marjaayoun, soldiers sustain minor injuries
Lebanon News
06:38
Lebanese Army vehicles overturn in South Lebanon's Marjaayoun, soldiers sustain minor injuries
2
Lebanon News
08:53
Lebanese Army deploys in eastern sector of South Lebanon, Israeli forces block roads
Lebanon News
08:53
Lebanese Army deploys in eastern sector of South Lebanon, Israeli forces block roads
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
A roadmap for reform and stability: Lebanon's new government prepares ministerial statement
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
A roadmap for reform and stability: Lebanon's new government prepares ministerial statement
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon's reform path: What is next for the Quintet Committee in Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon's reform path: What is next for the Quintet Committee in Lebanon?
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Beyond entitlement: Are Lebanese officials truly 'public servants'?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Beyond entitlement: Are Lebanese officials truly 'public servants'?
6
Lebanon News
00:17
Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon-Syria border crossing, alleged Hezbollah sites in Bekaa
Lebanon News
00:17
Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon-Syria border crossing, alleged Hezbollah sites in Bekaa
7
Lebanon News
06:33
Patriarch al-Rahi backs new government, warns of Lebanon’s decline without reform
Lebanon News
06:33
Patriarch al-Rahi backs new government, warns of Lebanon’s decline without reform
8
Lebanon News
02:11
Cautious calm prevails on Lebanon-Syria border as army reinforces positions
Lebanon News
02:11
Cautious calm prevails on Lebanon-Syria border as army reinforces positions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More