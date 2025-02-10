Lebanese army deploys in south Lebanon towns after Israeli withdrawal, removes barriers and rubble

The Lebanese army has deployed in the southern towns of Rab El Thalathine, Bani Haiyyan, and Tallouseh following Israel's pullout. Armored patrols were seen on local roads as soldiers began removing earthen barriers and rubble.



The army also initiated searches for unexploded ordnance between homes and on the streets.



Local municipalities have urged residents to adhere to army safety guidelines and refrain from entering the mentioned areas until they are declared secure and explosives-free.