PM Nawaf Salam stresses separation between public and private sectors in first cabinet meeting

In the first session of the newly formed government, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam highlighted the importance of maintaining a clear distinction between public office and private interests.



To prevent potential conflicts of interest, he called on all ministers to fully dedicate themselves to their governmental duties in his first public statement after his government's formation.



Salam requested ministers resign from any positions they hold as board members or executives in commercial companies or banks, ensuring their exclusive focus on public service.

"I made it clear that this does not include membership in educational or social bodies that work for the benefit of society as a whole," he added.