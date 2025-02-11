News
Acting Army Commander meets UNIFIL chief and French naval official
Lebanon News
11-02-2025 | 07:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Acting Army Commander meets UNIFIL chief and French naval official
Acting Lebanese Army Commander Major General Hassan Audi met with the head of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Lieutenant General Aroldo Lázaro, at his office in Yarzeh.
The discussions focused on the overall situation in Lebanon, developments along the southern border, and ongoing efforts to implement U.N. Resolution 1701.
Audi also met with Admiral Christophe Lucas, the maritime prefect for the Mediterranean region in the French Navy. The two officials discussed military cooperation between Lebanon and France.
Lebanon News
Army
Commander
Hassan Audi
UNIFIL
Chief
French
Naval
