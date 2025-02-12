News
Israeli army builds new military sites in Lebanon, no plans to withdraw: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
Lebanon News
12-02-2025 | 14:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli army builds new military sites in Lebanon, no plans to withdraw: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation reported that the Israeli army is constructing five new military sites in southern Lebanon and has no plans to withdraw.
Lebanon News
Israel
Army
Lebanon
Deployment
