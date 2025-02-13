LBCI sources: Berri rejects extension of Israeli withdrawal deadline beyond Feb. 18

Lebanon News
13-02-2025 | 11:33
High views
LBCI sources: Berri rejects extension of Israeli withdrawal deadline beyond Feb. 18
0min
LBCI sources: Berri rejects extension of Israeli withdrawal deadline beyond Feb. 18

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri firmly rejected any extension of the Israeli withdrawal deadline from South Lebanon beyond February 18, according to LBCI sources. 

He also opposed deploying any foreign forces at border locations, emphasizing that the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL are fully prepared to handle the task.

