Lebanon’s President receives invitation to attend funeral of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
Lebanon News
13-02-2025 | 02:48
Lebanon’s President receives invitation to attend funeral of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
Lebanon’s President has received an official invitation to attend the funeral of Hezbollah’s former Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and senior official Hashem Safieddine.
The invitation was delivered by a delegation from Hezbollah’s Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, led by MP Mohammad Raad, during a meeting at the presidential palace.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
President
Invitation
Funeral
Hezbollah
Hassan Nasrallah
Hashem Safieddine
Norwegian Ambassador conveys King Harald V’s message to Lebanon’s President, reaffirming commitment to stronger ties
Avichay Adraee claims Iran’s Quds Force, Hezbollah smuggle arms funds through Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
Lebanon's President Aoun receives invitation from UAE President to attend World Government Summit
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
Lebanon's President Aoun receives invitation from UAE President to attend World Government Summit
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-03
Hezbollah's Nasrallah and successor Safieddine to be laid to rest: A massive funeral amid security concerns
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-03
Hezbollah's Nasrallah and successor Safieddine to be laid to rest: A massive funeral amid security concerns
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-09
President Aoun voices commitment to strengthening ties with Algeria, receives official invitation for visit
Lebanon News
2025-02-09
President Aoun voices commitment to strengthening ties with Algeria, receives official invitation for visit
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-02
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem announces public funeral for Hassan Nasrallah on Feb. 23, urges action on Israel's violations
Lebanon News
2025-02-02
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem announces public funeral for Hassan Nasrallah on Feb. 23, urges action on Israel's violations
Lebanon News
07:43
PM Nawaf Salam holds meetings with foreign diplomats to discuss regional stability and bilateral cooperation
Lebanon News
07:43
PM Nawaf Salam holds meetings with foreign diplomats to discuss regional stability and bilateral cooperation
0
Lebanon News
07:20
Tourism Ministry handover sheds light on achievements and visions
Lebanon News
07:20
Tourism Ministry handover sheds light on achievements and visions
0
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon's Ministry of Youth and Sports: Handover ceremony and future plans
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon's Ministry of Youth and Sports: Handover ceremony and future plans
0
Lebanon News
07:02
Environment Ministry handover focuses on integrating environmental rehabilitation into reconstruction plans
Lebanon News
07:02
Environment Ministry handover focuses on integrating environmental rehabilitation into reconstruction plans
Lebanon News
2025-02-11
Lebanon's Information Ministry sees handover
Lebanon News
2025-02-11
Lebanon's Information Ministry sees handover
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-12
IMF's Kristalina Georgieva reaffirms support for Lebanon's recovery and reforms
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-12
IMF's Kristalina Georgieva reaffirms support for Lebanon's recovery and reforms
0
Middle East News
2025-01-16
Qatar PM demands Israel to 'immediately withdraw' from Syria buffer zone
Middle East News
2025-01-16
Qatar PM demands Israel to 'immediately withdraw' from Syria buffer zone
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:20
Hamas says will continue implementing Gaza ceasefire agreement and prisoner-hostage exchange
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:20
Hamas says will continue implementing Gaza ceasefire agreement and prisoner-hostage exchange
Lebanon News
05:14
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
05:14
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
1
Lebanon News
12:16
Loud sonic booms heard across several areas in Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:16
Loud sonic booms heard across several areas in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
16:34
Avichay Adraee claims Iran’s Quds Force, Hezbollah smuggle arms funds through Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
16:34
Avichay Adraee claims Iran’s Quds Force, Hezbollah smuggle arms funds through Beirut Airport
3
Lebanon News
10:56
US grants Israel permission for 'long-term' presence in South Lebanon, Israeli officials say
Lebanon News
10:56
US grants Israel permission for 'long-term' presence in South Lebanon, Israeli officials say
4
Lebanon News
15:01
Israeli army establishes five military sites in Lebanon: Israel's Kan 11 channel
Lebanon News
15:01
Israeli army establishes five military sites in Lebanon: Israel's Kan 11 channel
5
Lebanon News
14:36
Israeli army builds new military sites in Lebanon, no plans to withdraw: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
Lebanon News
14:36
Israeli army builds new military sites in Lebanon, no plans to withdraw: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
6
Lebanon News
11:12
Lebanese Presidency denies agreement on ceasefire extension beyond Eid al-Fitr
Lebanon News
11:12
Lebanese Presidency denies agreement on ceasefire extension beyond Eid al-Fitr
7
Lebanon News
02:48
Lebanon’s President receives invitation to attend funeral of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
Lebanon News
02:48
Lebanon’s President receives invitation to attend funeral of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Israeli army calls for extended deployment in South Lebanon, citing Iran's support for Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Israeli army calls for extended deployment in South Lebanon, citing Iran's support for Hezbollah
