Footage emerged from a protest on Thursday evening on the airport road in Beirut following reports that a Mahan Air Iranian flight was prevented from landing in Beirut.



The protest was sparked after the Lebanese Civil Aviation Authority informed the Iranian airline that its flight could not land at Beirut International Airport.



In response, a group of Lebanese citizens took to the streets, blocking the road leading to the airport in protest. The situation remains tense, with protesters expressing frustration over the incident.

تظاهرة على طريق المطار احتجاجا على منع طائرة ماهان اير الايرانية من الهبوط في بيروت pic.twitter.com/sShwsbpj6i — LBCI Lebanon News (@LBCI_NEWS) February 13, 2025