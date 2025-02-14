Public Works Ministry takes necessary measures to ensure return of stranded passengers from Iran

The Media Office of the Public Works and Transport Ministry confirmed in a statement that it is closely following up on the issue of the Iranian plane and the Lebanese nationals seeking to return home.



The ministry announced that the Public Works and Transport Minister is directly overseeing the matter in full coordination with the Foreign Affairs Ministry and Middle East Airlines (MEA) to ensure Lebanese citizens' swift and dignified return.



The statement noted that those wishing to return could use any neighboring country under the available circumstances without incurring additional costs.



It also emphasized that direct coordination is underway with the Lebanese ambassador in Iran to finalize procedures and address any issues.



Meanwhile, the Foreign Affairs Ministry continues its communications with Iranian authorities to facilitate the immediate return of the passengers.



The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining operations at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport according to the highest international standards, stressing that ensuring the continued functioning of this vital facility remains a priority.



Additionally, the ministry pledged to take the necessary measures to restore air travel between Lebanon and Iran in compliance with international aviation standards while serving the national interest.



The statement concluded by expressing the Public Works Minister's appreciation for the patience and understanding of Lebanese citizens during these exceptional circumstances, assuring that efforts are ongoing to secure their return as soon as possible.