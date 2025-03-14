Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny held a meeting with the committee overseeing the operation of René Moawad Airport in Qlayaat.



Rasamny reaffirmed his commitment to reopening the airport, emphasizing its economic and developmental benefits. He assured the delegation that steps would be taken to implement the project and promised to visit the Akkar region soon.



He also announced that he had instructed contractors to begin rehabilitation work on three border crossings: Aabboudiye, Arida, and Wadi Khaled.



Committee Chairman Hamed Zakaria highlighted the importance of reopening René Moawad Airport to boost economic growth in Lebanon's underserved northern regions. He stressed that the project is a national, financial, and developmental necessity that would create thousands of jobs and stimulate investment in the deprived areas of the north.



Separately, Rasamny met with Russian Ambassador Alexander Rudakov to discuss bilateral cooperation, particularly in areas related to the ministry's work. Rudakov reiterated Russia's commitment to supporting Lebanon and standing by the country.



The minister also received a delegation from the Lebanese World Cultural Union, led by Roger Hani. The delegation briefed him on initiatives to introduce Lebanese expatriate youth to the country's rich heritage, culture, and tourism. They requested logistical support to facilitate transportation for visiting youth and invited Rasamny to attend the official summer event dedicated to this initiative.