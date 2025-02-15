MP Cesar Abi Khalil to LBCI: FPM will not judge ministerial statement before issuance, emphasizes role in constructive opposition

MP Cesar Abi Khalil confirmed that the Free Patriotic Movement will not judge the ministerial statement before it is issued, stating, "We are in the role of constructive opposition, not the opposition that seeks to obstruct."



In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he added, "We contributed to Nawaf Salam's arrival, but we did not accept the prevailing logic, and we will not accept being undermined politically, nationally, or legally. Elections are the only authority that grants legitimacy."



He continued, "When the goal was to divide voices, we worked to unite them around Nawaf Salam's candidacy. Allowing Najib Mikati's return after his performance undermined the presidency was unacceptable. However, we are unsure what happened with Salam later, and the situation became muddled in calculations, and Gebran Bassil will address the issue later."



He emphasized that the Free Patriotic Movement has demonstrated that it is the sole sovereign force that will not submit to anyone.