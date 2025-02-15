Israeli incursion and explosives placement reported near Yaroun as drones fly over multiple southern Lebanese towns: NNA

The Lebanese National News Agency reported an Israeli incursion and the placement of explosives in the Al-Sultani area, on the southeastern outskirts of Yaroun in the Bint Jbeil district.



Meanwhile, Israeli reconnaissance drones were seen flying intensively over several southern Lebanese towns, including Doueir, Charqiyeh, Jibchit, Deir El Zahrani, Zefta, Merouaniyeh, and Nmairiyeh.