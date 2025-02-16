Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must take firm stance on Israel’s withdrawal by February 18, calls for a reevaluation of the policy on Iranian flights

On Sunday, Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem stated that the 1982 invasion was designed to uproot Palestinian resistance, not just in Lebanon but across the region.



In a televised address, Qassem emphasized the necessity of jihad to combat "falsehood," reaffirming that confronting Israeli aggression was a "priority for the martyrs who led the resistance."



Qassem also harshly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's approach to the Palestinian issue, describing it as a "dangerous form of political genocide."



"The American project is a threat to all Arab and Islamic nations," he said. "We reject and condemn any attempt to displace Palestinians to any other location."



Concerning Lebanon, Hezbollah's Sheikh Naim Qassem highlighted that both the group and the Amal Movement played a pivotal role in easing the process of government formation.



In a separate statement, he underscored that Israel must withdraw from all Lebanese territories by February 18, calling for a firm stance from Lebanon with no justification for Israel's continued presence.



He added, "What Israel destroyed, it destroyed within the Lebanese state, and it is the state's responsibility to lead the reconstruction efforts."



Qassem also revealed: "A call was made to the prime minister's office to inform them that Israel would strike the runway of Beirut airport if the Iranian plane landed, and I urge the government to reconsider its decision regarding Iranian flights and its sovereign position."



Hezbollah's chief also called for "broad participation" in Hassan Nasrallah's funeral, scheduled on February 23, urging the group's supporters to be "disciplined," as the procession will be "massive."



"Shooting is prohibited," he noted