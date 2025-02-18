Lebanese Army deploys in southern border towns following Israeli withdrawal

The Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) announced the deployment of military units in several towns following the Israeli army’s withdrawal.



Troops were stationed in Aabbasiyyeh, Al Majidiyeh, and Kfarkela in the eastern sector; Odaisseh, Markaba, Houla, Meiss El Jabal, Blida, and Mhaibib in the central sector; and Maroun El Ras and the remaining part of Yaroun in the central sector of Bint Jbeil district.



Additional units were deployed in other border areas south of the Litani River in coordination with the Quintet Committee overseeing the ceasefire mechanism and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).



Specialized army units have begun engineering surveys, clearing roads, and disposing of unexploded ordnance in these areas.



The army urged residents to follow military instructions to ensure their safety and allow operations to be completed swiftly.