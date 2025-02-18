News
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese FM Youssef Rajji to LBCI: US to increase military aid to Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
18-02-2025 | 08:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese FM Youssef Rajji to LBCI: US to increase military aid to Lebanese Army
Lebanon's Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji told LBCI that U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson informed him that American military aid to the Lebanese Army had not been halted. She confirmed that assistance will be increased.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
FM
Youssef Rajji
LBCI
US
Military
Aid
Lebanese Army
Lebanon security official says Israel begins to withdraw from some southern areas
Incomplete exit: Partial Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon leaves strategic locations under occupation
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:10
MP Salim Sayegh to LBCI: Lebanon's stance on Israeli aggression remains firm
Lebanon News
10:10
MP Salim Sayegh to LBCI: Lebanon's stance on Israeli aggression remains firm
0
Middle East News
09:48
Erdogan says Turkey 'ideal host' for talks on ending Ukraine war
Middle East News
09:48
Erdogan says Turkey 'ideal host' for talks on ending Ukraine war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:34
Israel confirms planned handover of six living Gaza hostages, four bodies this week
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:34
Israel confirms planned handover of six living Gaza hostages, four bodies this week
0
World News
09:31
US showed interest in lifting sanctions on Russia: Russian FM
World News
09:31
US showed interest in lifting sanctions on Russia: Russian FM
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:10
MP Salim Sayegh to LBCI: Lebanon's stance on Israeli aggression remains firm
Lebanon News
10:10
MP Salim Sayegh to LBCI: Lebanon's stance on Israeli aggression remains firm
0
Lebanon News
09:28
Lebanon's President says speaking to US, France to press for Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
09:28
Lebanon's President says speaking to US, France to press for Israeli withdrawal
0
Lebanon Economy
09:18
Lebanon prioritizes reform as Finance Minister Yassine Jaber emphasizes IMF partnership
Lebanon Economy
09:18
Lebanon prioritizes reform as Finance Minister Yassine Jaber emphasizes IMF partnership
0
Lebanon News
09:09
First day of Ramadan announced on March 1, 2025
Lebanon News
09:09
First day of Ramadan announced on March 1, 2025
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:41
UN decries 'summary executions' of children by Rwanda-backed M23 in DR Congo
World News
05:41
UN decries 'summary executions' of children by Rwanda-backed M23 in DR Congo
0
World News
04:13
Over 200 dead in Sudan paramilitary assault in south: Lawyers say
World News
04:13
Over 200 dead in Sudan paramilitary assault in south: Lawyers say
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Hezbollah lawmaker Hussein Hajj Hassan slams US envoy’s remarks, calls for full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Hezbollah lawmaker Hussein Hajj Hassan slams US envoy’s remarks, calls for full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
00:26
Israeli army announces withdrawal from South Lebanon except for five sites
Lebanon News
00:26
Israeli army announces withdrawal from South Lebanon except for five sites
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israel's ambitions for Lebanese land: Lebanese divisions fuel Netanyahu's vision for a new Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israel's ambitions for Lebanese land: Lebanese divisions fuel Netanyahu's vision for a new Middle East
2
Lebanon News
02:03
Beirut Airport to suspend flights during Hassan Nasrallah’s funeral on Sunday
Lebanon News
02:03
Beirut Airport to suspend flights during Hassan Nasrallah’s funeral on Sunday
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Incomplete exit: Partial Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon leaves strategic locations under occupation
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Incomplete exit: Partial Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon leaves strategic locations under occupation
4
Lebanon News
00:26
Israeli army announces withdrawal from South Lebanon except for five sites
Lebanon News
00:26
Israeli army announces withdrawal from South Lebanon except for five sites
5
Lebanon News
11:28
Hezbollah delegation invites Saad Hariri to funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
Lebanon News
11:28
Hezbollah delegation invites Saad Hariri to funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
6
Lebanon News
11:44
Walid Joumblatt: Israeli occupation of five hills in South Lebanon violates ceasefire agreement
Lebanon News
11:44
Walid Joumblatt: Israeli occupation of five hills in South Lebanon violates ceasefire agreement
7
Lebanon News
05:05
Two young men found alive under rubble in Kfarkela, transported to Marjayoun Governmental Hospital
Lebanon News
05:05
Two young men found alive under rubble in Kfarkela, transported to Marjayoun Governmental Hospital
8
Lebanon News
02:19
Lebanese Army deploys in southern border towns following Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
02:19
Lebanese Army deploys in southern border towns following Israeli withdrawal
