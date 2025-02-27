Thailand deportation of Uyghurs 'clear violation' of international law: UN says

Thailand's deportation of dozens of Uyghurs to China on Thursday is a "clear violation" of international law, the United Nations said as it insisted Beijing must now disclose their whereabouts.



The deportation "violates the principle of non-refoulment for which there is a complete prohibition in cases where there is a real risk of torture, ill-treatment, or other irreparable harm upon their return," U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement.



AFP