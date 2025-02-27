Thailand deportation of Uyghurs 'clear violation' of international law: UN says

World News
27-02-2025 | 08:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Thailand deportation of Uyghurs &#39;clear violation&#39; of international law: UN says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Thailand deportation of Uyghurs 'clear violation' of international law: UN says

Thailand's deportation of dozens of Uyghurs to China on Thursday is a "clear violation" of international law, the United Nations said as it insisted Beijing must now disclose their whereabouts.

The deportation "violates the principle of non-refoulment for which there is a complete prohibition in cases where there is a real risk of torture, ill-treatment, or other irreparable harm upon their return," U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement.

AFP

World News

Thailand

Deportation

Uyghurs

Violation

International Law

United Nations

Volker Turk

LBCI Next
North Korea behind $1.5 billion crypto theft, FBI says
EU has been a 'boon' for United States, it fires back at Trump
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-01-20

Israel annexing West Bank would be 'most serious violation of intl law': UN chief says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-18

UN says delay in Israel's Lebanon withdrawal 'violation' of resolution on ending war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-31

UN chief demands evacuation of 2,500 Gaza children at 'imminent risk' of death

LBCI
World News
2025-02-14

UN chief says flow of weapons to Sudan 'must stop'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Global footprint: The future of Lebanon's diplomatic missions, embassies, and consulates

LBCI
World News
11:23

G20 finance meeting ends without consensus or communique

LBCI
World News
10:13

Mexican president hopes to talk with Trump about tariffs

LBCI
World News
09:29

Trump says Canada, Mexico tariffs to start in March, China to face added 10%

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-28

LBCI reporter Amal Shehadeh: Israel deploys Border Police units, crossing Lebanese territory amid manpower shortages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-15

MP Razi El Hage to LBCI: No blocking third in government, ministerial statement must be clear

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-20

Burial plans finalized: Hezbollah prepares grand funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-26

MP Ibrahim Kanaan stresses genuine commitment is vital for government success during parliament session

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

Israel's defense minister says forces 'staying indefinitely' in Lebanon border buffer zone: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:14

Parliament grants PM Nawaf Salam's government confidence

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Lebanon’s president congratulates government on confidence vote, calls opposition a right, necessity

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:51

Saudi crown prince congratulates Lebanese PM after government's confidence vote

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:34

Two Israeli strikes target Hermel

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:00

PM Salam pledges serious commitment to lawmakers' concerns, outlines economic and reconstruction plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:03

MP Firas Hamdan grants confidence to government, Berri responds to question on ceasefire agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Amal Movement, Hezbollah unite to address reconstruction and upcoming municipal elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More