Sources in the transportation sector reported that flights between Baghdad and Beirut are nearly fully booked this week, with an increase in daily flights to the Lebanese capital just days ahead of the funeral of Hezbollah's former Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.



Among the airlines operating between Baghdad and Beirut, Iraqi Airways and Middle East Airlines have both increased their flights this week.



Iraqi Transport Ministry spokesperson told AFP that "in response to high demand from Iraqis, Iraqi Airways will double its flights to Beirut from one to two per day" starting February 20.



He noted a "surge in demand" as the funeral date approaches.

A source at the airline confirmed that "all seats on its Baghdad-to-Beirut flights are fully booked."



Similarly, a source at Middle East Airlines told AFP that the carrier has also increased its flights to Beirut between February 21 and 25.



An Iraqi official told AFP that some officials, including lawmakers, are expected to attend the funeral in Beirut in a personal capacity.

