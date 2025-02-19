President Aoun calls for Arab support, stresses unified stance to face regional challenges

President Joseph Aoun expressed hope for "the support of Arab countries so that Lebanon can once again be the gateway of the Arab world, as Saudi Arabia's founder, King Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud, used to say."



The delegation of Arab ambassadors reaffirmed that "Lebanon will not serve as a platform for attacks against any country."



They also noted that "the ongoing developments in the region do not only affect the Palestinian people but have repercussions on all Arab nations, including Lebanon."



They emphasized that "the current challenges can only be addressed through a unified Arab stance."