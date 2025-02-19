MP Razi El Hage tells LBCI: Lebanese army will no longer tolerate defiance against the state

MP Razi El Hage affirmed that the Lebanese army will no longer handle any act of defiance against the state in the same manner it did in the past.



Speaking to LBCI, he stated that if Hezbollah continues to operate as a "mini-state," tying Lebanon to Iran and regional conflicts, "it has already failed."



However, he said that if the group chooses to support state-building efforts, it stands to gain and should align itself with national interests.



El Hage stressed that Lebanon has entered a new phase focused on reclaiming full sovereignty and must avoid internal political strife.



He also accused Hezbollah of denying the ceasefire agreement, which mandates that only state forces possess weapons, arguing that this stance gives Israel justification to continue its aggressions.